PARADIGM CAPITAL Maintains Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, PARADIGM CAPITAL maintained coverage of Major Drilling Group International (OTCPK:MJDLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.23% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Major Drilling Group International is $11.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.23% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Major Drilling Group International is 806MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Major Drilling Group International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MJDLF is 0.39%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 10,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Focus Trust holds 1,680K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 1,497K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,000K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 856K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJDLF by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 811K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 42.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MJDLF by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.