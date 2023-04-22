PARADIGM CAPITAL Downgrades Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, PARADIGM CAPITAL downgraded their outlook for Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenlane Renewables is $1.12. The forecasts range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 205.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenlane Renewables. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRN is 0.02%, a decrease of 37.80%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,926K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,618K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.