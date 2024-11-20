Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Shifts Leadership Focus with Dr. Skerrett

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that Dr. Donna Skerrett has stepped down from her role as Executive Director but will continue as Chief Medical Officer, focusing on the company’s phase 3 clinical program and upcoming New Drug Application. Dr. Skerrett’s leadership has been pivotal in advancing Paradigm’s strategic initiatives, and her continued involvement is expected to bolster the company’s efforts in bringing innovative therapies to market. This development underscores Paradigm’s commitment to achieving its strategic goals in drug development.

