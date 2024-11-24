Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Sees Stock Surge Amid Clinical Trials

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has seen a notable increase in its share price and trading volume, though it reports no undisclosed information that could explain this market activity. The company attributes the interest to its recent submission of a revised Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to the FDA for a knee osteoarthritis treatment, with regulatory responses expected soon. Additionally, they anticipate progress on their application for provisional approval in Australia, marking significant steps in their regulatory journey.

