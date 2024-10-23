Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Plans New Securities Issuance

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 2.9 million unlisted performance rights with a three-year expiry, set for December 16, 2024. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock dynamics as investors anticipate the impact of these new securities. The announcement comes as the company aims to strengthen its financial strategy and market position.

