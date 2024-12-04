Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Expands with New Security Issuance

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a new issuance of securities as a result of options being exercised or convertible securities being converted. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial position and attract potential investors in the market. The issued securities are set to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s growth and expansion efforts.
