Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: Director Increases Shareholdings

October 23, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholdings of Director Paul Rennie, who now holds a total of 20,924,105 fully paid ordinary shares. The changes were facilitated through his ownership in KZEE Pty Ltd and EAR Investments Pty Ltd, reflecting a substantial interest in the company’s securities.

