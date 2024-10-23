Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: Director Increases Shareholdings

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholdings of Director Paul Rennie, who now holds a total of 20,924,105 fully paid ordinary shares. The changes were facilitated through his ownership in KZEE Pty Ltd and EAR Investments Pty Ltd, reflecting a substantial interest in the company’s securities.

For further insights into AU:PAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.