Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Director Alters Investment Strategy

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as Matthew James Fry allowed 1,302,372 options expiring on November 30, 2024, to lapse. Fry continues to hold 1,419,830 fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in his investment with the company. This move could signal a shift in focus or financial strategy for both Fry and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals.

