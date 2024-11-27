Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Advances Knee OA Trial

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has received FDA approval to advance its Phase 3 clinical trial for knee osteoarthritis, marking a significant milestone for the company. With plans to begin patient enrollment in early 2025, Paradigm aims to enhance its strategic partnerships and commercial prospects. The trial will focus on assessing pain reduction and functional improvements, positioning Zilosul® as a promising treatment option.

