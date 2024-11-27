Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Advances Knee OA Trial

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has received FDA approval to advance its Phase 3 clinical trial for knee osteoarthritis, marking a significant milestone for the company. With plans to begin patient enrollment in early 2025, Paradigm aims to enhance its strategic partnerships and commercial prospects. The trial will focus on assessing pain reduction and functional improvements, positioning Zilosul® as a promising treatment option.
For further insights into AU:PAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.