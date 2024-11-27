News & Insights

Stocks

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Advances Knee OA Trial

November 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has received FDA approval to advance its Phase 3 clinical trial for knee osteoarthritis, marking a significant milestone for the company. With plans to begin patient enrollment in early 2025, Paradigm aims to enhance its strategic partnerships and commercial prospects. The trial will focus on assessing pain reduction and functional improvements, positioning Zilosul® as a promising treatment option.

For further insights into AU:PAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBIGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.