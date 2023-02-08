Paradice Investment Management Cuts Stake in Luxfer Holdings (LXFR)

Fintel reports that Paradice Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.75MM shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.23MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.08% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.08% from its latest reported closing price of $17.22.

The projected annual revenue for Luxfer Holdings is $426MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 64.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LXFR is 0.1467%, an increase of 3.4649%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 30,141K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,337,605 shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327,801 shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 24.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,291,170 shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397,015 shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,962,019 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003,961 shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,576,054 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525,986 shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP holds 1,468,221 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,200 shares, representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 4,035.31% over the last quarter.

Luxfer Holdings Background Information

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

