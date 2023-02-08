Paradice Investment Management Cuts Stake in Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

Fintel reports that Paradice Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC). This represents 0.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.28% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Educational Services is $8.42. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.28% from its latest reported closing price of $6.56.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Educational Services is $359MM, an increase of 4.22%. The projected annual EPS is $0.47, a decrease of 36.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Educational Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LINC is 0.1565%, a decrease of 7.9247%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 20,556K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 2,067,669 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085,169 shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 10.55% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,850,000 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,655,220 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003,161 shares, representing a decrease of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,588,569 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319,848 shares, representing an increase of 79.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINC by 388.39% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 1,292,125 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

Lincoln Educational Services Background Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

