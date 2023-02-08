Paradice Investment Management Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Fintel reports that Paradice Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.07MM shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.07MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for KAR Auction Services is $18.80. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $14.54.

The projected annual revenue for KAR Auction Services is $1,672MM, a decrease of 27.47%. The projected annual EPS is $0.78, a decrease of 42.16%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in KAR Auction Services. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KAR is 0.1509%, a decrease of 12.9351%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 138,475K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,475,358 shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,483,684 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 8,071,548 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,275,138 shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 5,789,280 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128,362 shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 5,606,213 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622,016 shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 5,266,511 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,267,036 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAR by 31.51% over the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Declares $0.19 Dividend

KAR Auction Services said on February 18, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 19, 2020 received the payment on April 3, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $14.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.74%, the lowest has been 2.78%, and the highest has been 8.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

KAR Auction Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through its auctions in 2020. The Company's integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe.

