Paradice Investment Management Cuts Stake in Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Fintel reports that Paradice Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.16MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avanos Medical is $28.90. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of $31.40.

The projected annual revenue for Avanos Medical is $864MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 86.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanos Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVNS is 0.0954%, a decrease of 5.4462%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 51,702K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,404,243 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304,479 shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 16.71% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,778,104 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978,889 shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,574,251 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879,027 shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,515,309 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,469 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,413,992 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391,171 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Avanos Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

