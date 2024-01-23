News & Insights

Paracetamol maker Granules India posts marginal rise in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 23, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant and Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Drug maker Granules India GRAN.NSreported a marginal rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by easing raw material costs.

The company's consolidated profit rose 1.6% to 1.26 billion rupees (nearly $15 million), according to an exchange filing.

Granules has seen slowing profit growth since the third quarter of 2022. It reported a fall in profit for the past two quarters as it grappled with soaring costs.

The company reported a 0.6% climb in expenses for the third quarter, helped by a 7% fall in raw material costs. In contrast, expenses ranged between 9% and 17% in the last four quarters.

This resulted in a flat profit margin year-on-year at 11%.

Revenue rose 1% to 11.56 billion rupees, with the fixed dosages segment contributing 66% to the total.

Granules, which focuses on making active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), holds 30% of theglobal marketfor Paracetamol. It makes the drug's API and finished dosage, the ready-for-consumption product.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.2% after the results before paring some gains to trade 2.9% higher.

They climbed about 14% in the December quarter, outperforming a 9% rise in the Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM.

Rival Glenmark Life Sciences GLEM.NSis also expected to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

($1 = 83.0900 Indian rupees)

