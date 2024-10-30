Parabellum Resources Enhances Cash Position and Board

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has received a capital return of A$324,828 from its investment in Temarise, following the lapse of the Khotgor Project option. The company is restructuring its board, with Mark Hohnen and Peter Secker stepping down, and Fabio Vergara joining as a new Non-Executive Director. This financial boost and board changes position Parabellum to pursue new strategic acquisitions.

