Parabellum Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s annual report and vote on resolutions, including the re-election of Director Shaun Menezes. This meeting is a pivotal event for investors to assess the company’s performance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:PBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.