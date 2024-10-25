News & Insights

Parabellum Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s annual report and vote on resolutions, including the re-election of Director Shaun Menezes. This meeting is a pivotal event for investors to assess the company’s performance and strategic direction.

