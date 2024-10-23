News & Insights

Stocks

Parabellum Resources Advances in Nickel Recovery

October 23, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. has reported promising results from its preliminary metallurgical tests at the Redlands nickel laterite project, achieving nickel recovery rates of over 90%. This significant progress in the New South Wales projects, which also include copper, gold, and cobalt explorations, highlights Parabellum’s potential in the mineral resources sector. Investors and market watchers will find the company’s advancements in efficient nickel extraction particularly noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:PBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.