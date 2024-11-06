PARA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.40, changing hands as high as $11.45 per share. Paramount Global shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PARA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PARA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.54 per share, with $17.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.43. The PARA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

