$PARA Earnings Results: $PARA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PARA ($PARA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $7,984,000,000, missing estimates of $8,256,595,632 by $-272,595,632.
$PARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,672,687 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,096,306
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,017,566 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,483,740
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,632,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,451,588
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,265,500 shares (+85.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,617,130
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,142,827 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,333,970
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 3,741,000 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,130,860
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 3,030,893 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,703,140
