$PARA Earnings Preview: Recent $PARA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PARA ($PARA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,259,910,632 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
$PARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $PARA stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,672,687 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,096,306
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 8,845,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,933,900
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,848,037 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,726,152
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,995,292 shares (+9942.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,670,001
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,999,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,094,689
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,914,102 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,567,763
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,424,590 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,749,145
