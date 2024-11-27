News & Insights

Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $85 at Craig-Hallum

November 27, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $90 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes investors should buy Par technology given that it has become a vertically integrated software company with an immediately addressable TAM, expansive and strategic crosssell opportunities, best in class product set, proven ability to execute M&A, and a winning culture.

