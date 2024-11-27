Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $85 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $90 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes investors should buy Par technology given that it has become a vertically integrated software company with an immediately addressable TAM, expansive and strategic crosssell opportunities, best in class product set, proven ability to execute M&A, and a winning culture.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PAR:
- Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $83 at Stephens
- Par Technology price target raised to $92 from $69 at Benchmark
- Par Technology price target raised to $77 from $57 at Lake Street
- Par Technology price target raised to $85 from $65 at Craig-Hallum
- Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $60 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.