Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $85 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $90 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes investors should buy Par technology given that it has become a vertically integrated software company with an immediately addressable TAM, expansive and strategic crosssell opportunities, best in class product set, proven ability to execute M&A, and a winning culture.

