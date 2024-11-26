Par Technology price target raised to $90 from $83 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $90 from $83 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s constructive view, which is based on the competitive positioning of the company’s unified commerce solution, cross-sell opportunity within the domestic restaurant business, and opportunity within the convenience store space, was “solidified” by the company’s investor day, the analyst tells investors.
