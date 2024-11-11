Par Technology price target raised to $85 from $65 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $85 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While a lot has happened, in the mind of CEO Savneet Singh, “Today Remains Day One,” the firm says. And while it is possible he is “simply airing the title of his upcoming new book,” Craig-Hallum believes it evidences that the opportunity here still remains quite early. The “Better Together” theme, which outlines the benefits of having multiple, connected PAR offerings, can offer up revenue and ROI impacts for the customers that are hard to ignore, the firm adds.

