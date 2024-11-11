Par Technology price target raised to $77 from $57 at Lake Street

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the firm’s price target on Par Technology (PAR) to $77 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which says the company has “made clear it is out to take share in a large,global marketand it will be aggressively investing in sales and product,” revised lower its 2025 AEBITDA forecast, but raised its revenue estimate.
