PAR Technology (PAR) Price Target Decreased by 39.66% to 36.38

The average one-year price target for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has been revised to $36.38 / share. This is a decrease of 39.66% from the prior estimate of $60.29 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.29% from the latest reported closing price of $13.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 45.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.35%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.47% to 43,766K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 4,340K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 31.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,962K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,056K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,310K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 31.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Greenstone Partners & Co. holds 1,019K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 37.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 55.58% over the last quarter.

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