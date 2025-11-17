PAR Technology (PAR) Price Target Decreased by 16.82% to 60.52

The average one-year price target for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has been revised to $60.52 / share. This is a decrease of 16.82% from the prior estimate of $72.76 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.58% from the latest reported closing price of $38.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.35%, an increase of 29.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 56,848K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,715K shares representing 14.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 38.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,237K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 37.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,280K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 63.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 168.82% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 1,732K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,711K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 45.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

