PAR Technology (PAR) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $35.70 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.95% from the latest reported closing price of $14.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an decrease of 219 owner(s) or 50.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.35%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.16% to 50,157K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,916K shares representing 14.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 4,340K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 31.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,056K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,475K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing a decrease of 100.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 84.62% over the last quarter.

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