Par Technology (FRA:35U) Price Target Increased by 7.56% to 41.14

The average one-year price target for Par Technology (FRA:35U) has been revised to 41.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.56% from the prior estimate of 38.25 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.81 to a high of 50.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from the latest reported closing price of 39.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 35U is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 38,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,960K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 35U by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,678K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 35U by 18.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,840K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 35U by 21.06% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,684K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 35U by 5.57% over the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

