PAR TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $PAR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PAR TECHNOLOGY ($PAR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $100,638,086 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

PAR TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

PAR TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $160,830

PAR TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of PAR TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAR TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts

We have seen $2,762,951 of award payments to $PAR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PAR TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.