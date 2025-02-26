PAR TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $PAR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PAR TECHNOLOGY ($PAR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $100,638,086 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
PAR TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity
PAR TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $PAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $160,830
PAR TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of PAR TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,083,326 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,395,300
- FMR LLC added 1,289,420 shares (+174.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,702,151
- BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 689,258 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,088,378
- INVESCO LTD. added 644,920 shares (+100.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,866,336
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 454,260 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,011,074
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 447,778 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,540,027
- ADW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 445,229 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,354,791
PAR TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts
We have seen $2,762,951 of award payments to $PAR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF NAVAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS FACILITY (NAVSATCOMFAC) LAGO PATRIA, ITALY. PE...: $2,762,951
PAR TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PAR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/17.
