Par Technology Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.5% Lower - Daily Wrap

Par Technology Corp. (PAR) shares closed today 11.5% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 13.9% year-to-date, down 27.4% over the past 12 months, and up 399.2% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $45.53 and as low as $40.65 this week.
- Shares closed 45.3% below its 52-week high and 39.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 37.1% higher than the 10-day average and 54.1% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.7.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -48.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -14.3%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.