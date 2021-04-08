Markets
PAR Technology Corp. Acquires Punchh Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has acquired Punchh Inc. for approximately $500 million paid in cash and shares of PAR common stock to Punchh stockholders. Punchh is a loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant, retail, and convenience store brands. PAR said the acquisition makes it a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants.

PAR financed the cash consideration of the purchase price through a combination of equity and debt, including proceeds from the sale of $160 million of PAR common stock to PAR Act III, LLC and to funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and a $180 million senior secured term loan under a credit agreement, with Owl Rock First Lien Master Fund, L.P., as administrative and collateral agent.

