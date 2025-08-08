PAR Technology Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PAR Technology Corp. (PAR):

Earnings: -$21.04 million in Q2 vs. $54.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q2 vs. $1.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PAR Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $112.40 million in Q2 vs. $78.15 million in the same period last year.

