Par Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PAR

In trading on Friday, shares of Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.34, changing hands as high as $70.75 per share. Par Technology Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAR's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $90.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.16.

