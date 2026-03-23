Par Petroleum (PARR) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Par Petroleum (PARR) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $61.39. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 37.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Par Petroleum, the company’s former name, was officially changed to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. on October 20, 2015. Par Pacific Holdings’ stock rose yesterday, as part of a broader rally in U.S. refiners. The gains were driven by WTI crude climbing toward $100 per barrel following President Trump’s ultimatum on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and fresh fears of military escalation, which boosted refining-margin expectations for Par Pacific and other highly leveraged refiners. The move also fits within a larger uptrend: the company has already surged over 300% in the past year, supported by a strong 2025 earnings recovery, roughly $900 million in liquidity, and a renewed focus on renewables and cost-efficient growth. These factors have turned PARR into a favored “hidden energy gem” among investors betting on sustained high oil prices.

This independent oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +178.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.69 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Par Petroleum, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PARR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Par Petroleum is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. One other stock in the same industry, Valvoline (VVV), finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $32.74. VVV has returned -15.2% over the past month.

For Valvoline, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.35. This represents a change of +2.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Valvoline currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.