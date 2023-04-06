Par Petroleum (PARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Par Petroleum (PARR) closed at $27.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Par Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Par Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 507.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

PARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.7% and -16.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.6% higher. Par Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Par Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.58, which means Par Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

