Par Petroleum (PARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Par Petroleum (PARR) closed at $29.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Par Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 473.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 11.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.95 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion, which would represent changes of -12.36% and -16.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.35% higher. Par Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Par Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.6.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

