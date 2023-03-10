Par Petroleum (PARR) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Par Petroleum (PARR) closed at $27.57, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 473.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 11.83% from the year-ago period.

PARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.90 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.99% and -16.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.07% higher within the past month. Par Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Par Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.73.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

