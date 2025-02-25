Par Petroleum (PARR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Par Petroleum (PARR) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.1%. EPS of -$0.79 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +6.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput : 187800 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 187341.3 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 187800 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 187341.3 millions of barrels of oil per day. Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 83.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 81.61 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 83.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 81.61 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Montana Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 51.9 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 50.12 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 51.9 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 50.12 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 13.6 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 16.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.6 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 16.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 39 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 39.49 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 39 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 39.49 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Retail sales volumes : 30,287 Kgal compared to the 30,109 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30,287 Kgal compared to the 30,109 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Refining : -$22.34 million compared to the -$29.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$22.34 million compared to the -$29.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics : $33.01 million versus $28.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $33.01 million versus $28.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $22.20 million versus $20.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Par Petroleum have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

