Par Petroleum (PARR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Par Petroleum (PARR) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to -$0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -2.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput : 190900 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 189129.2 millions of barrels of oil.

: 190900 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 189129.2 millions of barrels of oil. Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 87.10 MMBBL/D compared to the 85.96 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 87.10 MMBBL/D compared to the 85.96 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 37.00 MMBBL/D versus 36.08 MMBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 37.00 MMBBL/D versus 36.08 MMBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 14.40 MMBBL/D compared to the 15.53 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.40 MMBBL/D compared to the 15.53 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Montana Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 52.40 MMBBL/D compared to the 51.55 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 52.40 MMBBL/D compared to the 51.55 MMBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl - Washington Refinery : $8.32 versus $6.39 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.32 versus $6.39 estimated by two analysts on average. Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) - Wyoming Refinery : $13.27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.25.

: $13.27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.25. Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) - Washington Refinery : $4.57 compared to the $4.08 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.57 compared to the $4.08 average estimate based on two analysts. Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) - Hawaii Refinery : $4.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.70.

: $4.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.70. Revenues- Refining : $1.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $1.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues- Retail : $142.28 million compared to the $145.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $142.28 million compared to the $145.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- Logistics: $73.71 million versus $74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Par Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Par Petroleum have returned +22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

