Par Petroleum (PARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Par Petroleum (PARR) closed the most recent trading day at $26.73, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 13.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Par Petroleum to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 886.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 42.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 46.95% higher. Par Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Par Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.