Par Petroleum (PARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Par Petroleum (PARR) closed the most recent trading day at $26.68, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Par Petroleum to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 473.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 11.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.90 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.99% and -16.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.07% higher within the past month. Par Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Par Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.19.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

