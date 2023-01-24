Par Petroleum (PARR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Par Petroleum (PARR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.51, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 26.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Par Petroleum to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 886.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 42.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 66.22% higher. Par Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Par Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.37, so we one might conclude that Par Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

