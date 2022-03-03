Par Pacific to suspend purchases of Russian crude for Hawaii refinery

Updates with details on company's operations, background on export curbs

March 3 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc PARR.N said on Thursday it would suspend the purchases of Russian crude oil for its Hawaii refinery, following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continually monitor and evaluate our posture on Russian crude over the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, we are turning to other grades of crude, principally from North and South America, to meet fuel production requirements," the company said in a statement.

The United States on Wednesday took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine.

Par Pacific's suspension plans follow dozens of other Western companies, ranging from Apple AAPL.O, Boeing BA.N, Exxon Mobil XOM.N to BP PLC BP.L, Shell RDSa.L and Norway's Equinor ASA EQNR.OL, that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.

Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 barrels per day of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations.

