Par Pacific Slips To Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) reported a second-quarter net loss of $40.6 million or $0.76 per share compared to net income of $28.2 million or $0.56 per share in the same quarter in 2019.

Quarterly adjusted net loss was $90.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $515.30 million from $1.41 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.