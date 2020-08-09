Markets
PARR

Par Pacific Slips To Loss In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) reported a second-quarter net loss of $40.6 million or $0.76 per share compared to net income of $28.2 million or $0.56 per share in the same quarter in 2019.

Quarterly adjusted net loss was $90.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $515.30 million from $1.41 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PARR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular