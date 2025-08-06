Par Pacific (PARR) Q2 EPS Jumps 214%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $1.54 significantly outpaced the analyst estimate of $0.90 in Q2 2025, marking a 71.4% upside surprise (non-GAAP).

Record refinery throughput in Hawaii and strong segment margins were reported, with record performance from the Hawaii refinery.

Retail and logistics segments delivered steady growth and increasing profitability, while share repurchases reduced the share count by 8% year-to-date.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR), a diversified energy company operating refining, retail, and logistics businesses across the U.S. Pacific and Mountain West, released its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The standout news was a dramatic earnings and revenue beat, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 and GAAP revenue of $1,893.44 million, both exceeding analyst estimates: adjusted earnings per share hit $1.54, easily topping the $0.90 non-GAAP analyst estimate, while revenue (GAAP) reached $1.89 billion, up from the $1.60 billion (GAAP) expected. Compared to the prior-year quarter, diluted Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share jumped from $0.49 and Adjusted EBITDA rose to $137.8 million from $81.6 million, showing improved profitability even as revenue edged down slightly year over year. Overall, the period was marked by record Hawaii refinery output, expanding margins, Retail operations posted modest year-over-year growth, and a disciplined capital return program including aggressive share buybacks.

Metric Q2 2025(Three months ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Three months ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.54 $0.90 $0.49 214.3 % Revenue (GAAP) $1,893.4 million $1,600.31 million $2,017.5 million (6.2 % decrease) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $137.8 million $81.6 million 68.9 % Adjusted Gross Margin – Refining Segment $231.8 million $176.6 million 31.2 % Net Income (GAAP) $59.5 million $18.6 million 219.9%

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Par Pacific is a multi-segment energy business centered on oil refining, branded retail fuel outlets, and logistics infrastructure. Its refining network includes facilities in Hawaii, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming, which together supply fuels and specialty products to distinct local markets. It also operates a retail distribution network with outlets under the "Hele" and "nomnom" brands, as well as exclusive licenses for the "76" brand in Hawaii. Logistics capabilities connect the company’s assets and help deliver products efficiently via pipelines, terminals, and marine vessels in the Pacific and Mountain West regions.

Recently, the company has focused on maximizing operational efficiency at its refineries, controlling costs, and strategically expanding its retail footprint. Its approach to capital allocation emphasizes share repurchases and internal investment over large acquisitions. Operational reliability, margin management, supply chain optimization, and environmental compliance remain primary success factors, underscored by ongoing projects in renewable fuels and targeted growth in logistics and retail.

Quarter in Review: Operations, Performance, and Notable Developments

The company’s refining business delivered a surge in segment profitability, driven by both volume and margin gains. Adjusted gross margin in the refining segment climbed 31.3% year-over-year, supported by system-wide throughput reaching 186.6 thousand barrels per day. The Hawaii refinery hit a new record with 88.1 thousand barrels per day, while Adjusted gross margin per throughput barrel system-wide rose to $13.65 from $10.79 year-over-year, even as overall production costs per barrel inched up to $7.20. Individual site performance varied: Montana completed a major turnaround on budget, leading to margin expansion and restored volumes, while Washington’s refining margins (Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel) nearly doubled year-over-year. Wyoming’s costs spiked with a significant drop in volume following earlier operational outages, highlighting an area of concern cited by management.

Retail operations continued to post higher operating income and gross margin. The segment posted both higher operating income and adjusted gross margin year-over-year, with same-store fuel volumes up 1.8% and in-store sales rose by 3.0% year-over-year. These trends point to steady consumer demand and strong execution in the branded fuel and convenience store segments. The logistics business also reported increased operating income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Progress in renewables and sustainability moved ahead with construction on the Hawaii sustainable aviation fuel facility. In addition, the company launched a Hawaii Renewables joint venture, expected to result in $100 million in cash proceeds and broaden market access for renewable products. Strategic investments continued, most notably through the company’s stake in Laramie Energy, which returned to profitability on a GAAP basis after a prior-year loss.

On the balance sheet and capital allocation front, Net cash provided by operations totaled $133.6 million, now standing at $647.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Management repurchased $28 million in common stock—3% of shares outstanding—with an 8% reduction year-to-date. The company maintained its preference for share repurchases over acquisitions, citing this approach as its primary capital allocation priority for the current environment.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Management did not provide quantitative financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or full fiscal year in this release. In commentary, leadership pointed to a planned decline in capital expenditures for the second half of the year as major maintenance winds down. The company expects continued strength for its Hawaii, Montana, and Washington refining assets.

Shareholders are likely to focus on ongoing capital deployment—particularly the emphasis on share buybacks—unit reliability in Wyoming, and progress on the Hawaii renewable fuel projects. Any material changes in refining market indices, throughput consistency, or retail trends may drive performance in coming periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

