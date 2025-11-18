Is Par Pacific (PARR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Par Petroleum (PARR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Par Petroleum is one of 244 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Par Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR's full-year earnings has moved 359.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PARR has returned 174.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7.8% on average. This means that Par Petroleum is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY). The stock is up 150.8% year-to-date.

In Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Par Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.9% so far this year, so PARR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #142. The industry has moved +38.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Par Petroleum and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

