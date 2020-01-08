Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.75, changing hands as low as $21.45 per share. Par Pacific Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PARR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.97 per share, with $25.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.65.

