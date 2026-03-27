Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Price Target Increased by 11.15% to 52.53

The average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) has been revised to $52.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $47.26 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.63% from the latest reported closing price of $63.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 33.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.07%, an increase of 38.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.14% to 53,699K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,766K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 7.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,669K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,333K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,222K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,009K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 11.62%.

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