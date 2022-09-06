Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Par Pacific Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$177m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Par Pacific Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 16%. NYSE:PARR Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

So How Is Par Pacific Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Par Pacific Holdings is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 48%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Par Pacific Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 65% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Par Pacific Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 0.8% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

