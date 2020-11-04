Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$9.33

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Par Pacific Holdings outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$690m beating estimates by 16%. Statutory losses were US$0.27, 78% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PARR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering Par Pacific Holdings is for revenues of US$3.36b in 2021, implying a not inconsiderable 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 81% to US$0.89 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.17 in 2021. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding Par Pacific Holdings' prospects after these latest results, with a small dip in revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The analysts lifted their price target 5.7% to US$9.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Par Pacific Holdings analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 12% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 23% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Par Pacific Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Par Pacific Holdings to become unprofitable next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Par Pacific Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Par Pacific Holdings you should know about.

